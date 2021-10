Alabama football coach Nick Saban didn’t appear to be in the best mood during his press conference Wednesday, which isn’t exactly shocking news. Perhaps he was still peeved that his No. 1 team only beat Florida by two points last weekend, or maybe something wasn’t working at practice, or he didn’t like the questions he was being asked, or maybe he just woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Because, although Saban is prone to press conference rants or brusque answers, he seemed a little extra perturbed when asked a seemingly innocuous question about tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

