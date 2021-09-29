CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines with Rutgers Reporter Chris Nalwasky

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 8 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes have thoroughly trounced Rutgers on multiple occasions in recent years, but the Scarlet Knights are much improved from the 2017 and 2018 teams. In fact, Rutgers has actually covered the spread in this game each of the last two years. Ohio State won both games, but the Scarlet Knights were much more competitive.

Saturday's game (as they all are for the Buckeyes at this point) is an absolute must win. The Buckeyes have dealt with some youth and a few growing pains along the way, but they are still the most talented team in the Big Ten and can't afford the nightmare of losing to Rutgers - even if they're a better program.

The Scarlet Knights present a unique challenge in that they've been incredibly disciplined this year and they have arguably the best special teams units in the country. They also haven't allowed a point in a fourth quarter in four games this season.

I sat down with Chris Nalwasky of Rutgers Rivals to preview this weekend's matchup with the Buckeyes. You can watch or listen to our conversation below!

