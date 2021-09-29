Flex Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

While Urban Meyer is currently caught up in a major off-the-field drama, his stint as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t going all that well on the field either. The Jags have started the season 0-for-4 and seem destined to remain near or in the basement of NFL teams this season. Most people always knew that the Jaguars were going to be a major rebuilding effort, but those same people always wondered if Meyer would have the buy-in to stick around long enough if the going got tough. He has a history of leaving coaching positions when things get complicated and, right now, things are extremely complicated.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO