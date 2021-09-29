CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Saints 2021, Week 4: Everything you need to know

By Chris Pflum
Big Blue View
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants face a difficult task in Week 4 of the NFL season. Still seeking their first victory, the 0-3 Giants travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints (2-1). Between no fans attending games in 2020 because of COVID-19, and Hurricane Ida forcing their first “home” game to be played in Jacksonville, the Saints have not played in front of their home fans since the 2019 season. The Superdome is always a difficult place to play, and those circumstances won’t make it easier.

www.bigblueview.com

Big Blue View

SaQuads and the infamous #2 selection

"Don't ever. Ever ever ever ever" take a running back with the #2 overall pick. -Smokey (kind of lol) With today's pass happy NFL and the rules that have allowed the passing game to thrive; has the running back position really become so futile that a player at their position is never worthy of a high pick? Despite it becoming a sort of unwritten rule in the NFL that the once highly sought after position is now forbidden fruit atop the draft. I would throw caution to the wise that with a rule always comes an exception. There is room at the watering hole for the running back, they just no longer run the watering hole.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys: What to expect when the Giants have the ball

The New York Giants offense suddenly feels good about itself. Last week they were finally able to get out of their own way, generate big plays, and capitalize on an opponent’s mistakes. But that was last week. This week the Giants go on the road to play their division rival...
NFL
Big Blue View

Film review: Is Matt Skura the Giants’ answer at left guard?

Through four games, the New York Giants have had a rotating door at their left guard position. Incumbent starter Shane Lemieux attempted to play through a partially torn patellar tendon in Week 1. After the severity of Lemieux’s injury was revealed, the notion of him starting seemed unreasonable. Somehow he managed to play 17 snaps.
NFL
Big Blue View

The Never-Ending Story: Offensive Line Building

No, this isn't actually about the Giants' OL, only tangentially. It's about a chart I saw today by Ben Baldwin of The Athletic ("Computer Cowboy" on Twitter) showing team pass block win rate (PBWR, an ESPN stat that uses the NFL's tracking data from NextGen stats to measure how often an OL sustains his pass block for at least 2.5 seconds) plotted vs. PFF OL score for each NFL team through week 3:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Shepard
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Saints: Preparing for Jameis

All is not well in New York. The Giants are 0-3, and the angst level is high. Head coach Joe Judge is facing questions about his approach after a few conservative decisions in a three-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is facing questions yet again after the offense struggled, managing just 14 points a week ago. With a brutal stretch of games coming up including the Cowboys, the Rams, the Panthers, the Chiefs and the Raiders, New York has to somehow avoid an 0-4 start, and build some momentum.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/1: Saquon Barkley, quarterback rankings, more

What Giants’ Andrew Thomas expects in reunion with college teammate Isaiah Wilson: ‘Hopefully he’s got his stuff together’. “I was surprised,” Thomas said. “Sad things for him. But he’s had some time off, and hopefully he’s got his stuff together. I’m excited for him to get another chance. Great kid. Definitely talented. Excited to see what he does. Looking forward to working with him.”
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants roster news: Giants activate WR John Ross from the IR

The New York Giants have officially activated wide receiver John Ross off of their injured reserve. We knew this move was coming when the Giants designated Ross for return off of the injured reserve on Wednesday. This week was the first opportunity for the Giants to activate either Ross or rookie EDGE Ellerson Smith off of their injured reserve list. The Giants will be without wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton this week after they each suffered hamstring injuries last week against the Atlanta Falcons. It was widely expected that the Giants would designate Ross to return from the IR given the injuries to Shepard and Slayton.
NFL
Big Blue View

I'm bored (Way too early mock offseason)

I will say that I am not giving up on the season, I just love the offseason more than I do the actual games. My dream job would be a GM in theory. I would probably hate it because it is not what I fantasize it being, but I love roster construction. It is my favorite thing about football. Love recruiting in college more than I do watching the games. Watch college ball more for the draft than I do the love of football. So again, this is not a "the sky is falling" mock offseason. Just something for fun.
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View podcast - Scouting the New Orleans Saints

The New York Giants start a two-week road trip this weekend with a trip down to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints. This looks to be a special game for the Saints as they finally make their home debut after being forced out of New Orleans by Hurricane Ida. The Superdome will likely host a raucous atmosphere as the 2-1 Saints look to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in a competitive NFC South.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints final score: New York defeats New Orleans, 27-21 in OT

The New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 21-21, in overtime on Sunday to win their first game of the season and improve to 1-3 on the season. The Saints dropped to 2-2 on the season. The Giants trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter and came all...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Cowboys odds, Week 5: Giants open week as 8-point underdogs

New York Giants fans are still celebrating Sunday’s overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Giants’ first win of the 2021 season. It is, though, already time to beginning thinking about Sunday’s week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx. The Giants are 8-underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Saints: 5 plays that led to the Giants’ victory

The New York Giants won a in a resilient fashion Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 27-21 in overtime. Daniel Jones and the offense generated several explosive plays against a defense that contained its first three opponents. New York’s offense had 485 total yards, with Daniel Jones accounting for 402...
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: Restless Giants fans leave mailbag overflowing

The New York Giants are 0-3, and Giants fans obviously have A LOT on their minds. The Big Blue View Mailbag is absolutely overflowing this week. It spilled out all over my office, into the next room, and required some creativity this week. Many of you asked a similar question:...
NFL
Big Blue View

NFL Week 4 winners and losers: Giants show plenty of fight

Week four seemed like a positive week, right? I mean, the Giants won in a resilient comeback fashion on the road in a hostile environment. It’s a step in the right direction, but the hole is still deep at 1-3. There was a bunch of interesting NFL action and divisional matchups in week four. The schedule has now turned to October. As the leaves start to turn colors, the clarity on playoff aspirations starts to materialize.
NFL
Big Blue View

Passing Fancy, or Long-Term Trend?

A Twitter post by Bobby Skinner today raised the question of what happens to Darius Slayton when he and Sterling Shepard are healthy again, considering the emergence of Kadarius Toney and John Ross last Sunday and the Giants' like of 2 TE offensive sets. This got me thinking about personnel...
NFL

