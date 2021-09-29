Giants vs. Saints 2021, Week 4: Everything you need to know

"Don't ever. Ever ever ever ever" take a running back with the #2 overall pick. -Smokey (kind of lol) With today's pass happy NFL and the rules that have allowed the passing game to thrive; has the running back position really become so futile that a player at their position is never worthy of a high pick? Despite it becoming a sort of unwritten rule in the NFL that the once highly sought after position is now forbidden fruit atop the draft. I would throw caution to the wise that with a rule always comes an exception. There is room at the watering hole for the running back, they just no longer run the watering hole.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO