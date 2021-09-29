CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

By Mark Strausberg
AthlonSports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, I have Dak Prescott currently at No. 2 in my Week 4 fantasy quarterback rankings, but I might move him down before the end of the week. What I think is more noteworthy than anyone I elevated is the three big-name quarterbacks I lowered in my rankings versus the ECR (Expert Consensus Rankings). One is Russell Wilson, but that is only because I probably have too much respect for San Francisco's defense. So take that for what it's worth.

