Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

Yes, I have Dak Prescott currently at No. 2 in my Week 4 fantasy quarterback rankings, but I might move him down before the end of the week. What I think is more noteworthy than anyone I elevated is the three big-name quarterbacks I lowered in my rankings versus the ECR (Expert Consensus Rankings). One is Russell Wilson, but that is only because I probably have too much respect for San Francisco's defense. So take that for what it's worth.