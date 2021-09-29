CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wide Receiver Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

By Sarah Lewis
AthlonSports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith some wide receivers not performing well, fantasy managers may be getting a little frustrated. Injuries are starting to pile up as well (just look at the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers). Fantasy managers are going to have to be sure to pay close attention to the practice reports this week to make sure their players are going to be active. For the purpose of these rankings, A.J. Brown was not included. After suffering a hamstring injury early in Week 3, it does not appear as if he will play this week.

athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
Golf Digest

Jaguars players reportedly laughed in Urban Meyer’s face when he tried apologizing for his latest controversy

By now, there’s not a football literate soul on earth who isn’t aware of the Urban Meyer crisis brewing in Duval. After weeks of speculation that Meyer might duck and run after just a couple games to take the vacant USC position, the tables turned this weekend when Meyer was spotted in an Ohio bar “dancing” with a much younger woman who was most definitely not named Shelley Meyer. Combined with the Jaguars’ 0-4 record to start the season, Meyer is now officially on the hot seat, with rumors swirling Tuesday that he was on the brink of a being fired. Ultimately Meyer survived by the skin of his teeth, but the statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear he was about as close as you can get to being sh*tcanned without actually being sh*tcanned.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The New York Giants
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy