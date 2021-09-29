CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Life Time IPO could raise $1 billion at valuation of $4.1 billion

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life Time Group Holdings Inc., which is working to return to the public markets after years as a privately held company, plans to raise nearly $1 billion in its new initial public offering, the company disclosed Wednesday. The Chanhassen-based chain of fitness clubs and coworking centers revealed additional details about...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

EideCom transformed into a tech startup to keep events business afloat

Since 2003, EideCom has brought in millions of dollars in revenue by producing flashy live events, such as the Minnesota Vikings' draft party. But when the Covid-19 pandemic halted these events, the Brooklyn Park-based company pivoted into becoming a technology startup by launching Second Stage, a software platform to pre-record events and host activities virtually, in addition to producing live events.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 1, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Cybersecurity firm Gravwell raises $3M as it eyes move to Minneapolis

Gravwell, a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Minneapolis-based data analytics platform, announced Wednesday it raised a $3 million round of seed funding. The round was led by Montanta-based Next Frontier Capital, Maryland-based Gula Tech Adventures, Utah-based Kickstart Fund and Washington, D.C.-based Revolution's Rise of the Rest. CEO Corey Thuen said in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Simon Property Group#Life Time Ipo#Renaissance Capital#Leonard Green Partners#Lnk Partners
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The Horton Group Commemorates its 50th Anniversary

 The Horton Group, one of the largest privately-held insurance brokers in the United States, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The company will commemorate this milestone by celebrating the past, and using it as a reason to transform and make the changes to align the company with their future goals. The company was founded in 1971 as an eight-person agency as a single location in Orland Park, Illinois. Since then, Horton has successfully transitioned from being a founder-run organization to a scalable enterprise. Today, there are approximately 400 employees located in six states across the Midwest (including an office in Edina, MN), specializing in insurance, employee benefits and risk advisory solutions. “Fifty years is a remarkable feat, considering many businesses barely make it 10 years,” said Dan Horton, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to use our ‘golden anniversary’ as a ‘golden opportunity’ to celebrate everything we’ve accomplished while ushering in change.” While 2020 signifies the end of “Vision 2020”, it also signifies the beginning of the next leg in Horton’s journey - specialization. The next leg of the journey is arguably the most difficult as Horton focuses on specialization and competes with larger competitors. The emphasis on specialization will continue to capture the essence of the extensive rebrand Horton went through in 2014. At that time, Horton appeared to be a much smaller organization due to the spinoff of several smaller brands. It was a time that the company values were firmly established and there was a shift towards a clear corporate vision. As a part of Horton’s 50-year celebration, the company will be sharing past memories on its LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages throughout the year.
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - September 24, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Frandsen Financial Corporation To Acquire Bank of Zumbrota and Pine Island Bank

Richard Hoban, Director of Corporate Development for Frandsen Financial Corporation (“FFC”) has announced that a purchase agreement has been signed with Zumbrota Agency, Inc. for FFC to purchase the Bank of Zumbrota and Pine Island Bank, pending approval of the Federal Reserve Bank and the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2021. FFC’s CEO Chuck Mausbach states, “Frandsen Financial Corporation and the Bank of Zumbrota and Pine Island Bank share very similar community-first philosophies and we look forward to serving their customers and supporting the communities of Zumbrota and Pine Island for years to come.” Mausbach added, “Both bank’s commercial and agricultural customers will benefit from larger lending capabilities, strong treasury management products, and SBA lending expertise. Retail customers will have access to additional mobile and online banking technologies. All customers will have access to a full-service wealth management and trust department that has over $430 million in assets under management.” Jeff Perra, President of Zumbrota Agency, Inc. comments, “After 50 years at Bank of Zumbrota, and nearly 22 at Pine Island Bank, it was clear our family didn’t have another generation of bankers to make a third generation business. The banks should be part of a larger organization to grow in our services offered to our growing customer base. Through this change of ownership, our officers and staff can concentrate more on the relationships, with operational support coming from Frandsen Financial Corporation.” Perra states, “Bank of Zumbrota and Pine Island Bank customers won’t notice many differences, if any, once the ownership changes hands; they will continue to receive superior customer service from the bank staff they currently work with. We were very intentional about who we sold the banks to. FFC has exhibited a commitment to their communities by being awarded the Minnesota Bankers Association’s ‘Community Champion’ award each of the past six years. This commitment stems from their founder, Dennis Frandsen, whose foundation (Frandsen Family Foundation) provides college scholarships to graduating seniors in several communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Finally, FFC has a great track record as a quality employer as witnessed by their Star Tribune Top 175 Employer recognition each of the past four years.” President Perra will continue to oversee the Bank of Zumbrota through a transition period into 2022. Chris Nelson will continue in his role as President and CEO of the Pine Island Bank. Nelson states, “I look forward to forming a long lasting relationship with Frandsen Financial Corporation, a community focused bank holding company. The outstanding team that served our customers at Pine Island Bank will continue to do so.” Oak Ridge Financial Service Group, Inc. provided financial advisory services to Zumbrota Agency, Inc. as part of this transaction. About Frandsen Financial Corporation Founded in 1982, Frandsen Financial Corporation is an inter-state bank holding company with 35 full-service community bank offices (Frandsen Bank & Trust, http://www.frandsenbank.com) in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Frandsen Bank & Trust currently has $2.6 billion in assets. Additionally, its Wealth Management & Trust division has over $432 million in assets under management. For more information, visit http://www.frandsenfinancial.com.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy