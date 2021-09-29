Mass General Brigham won't offer Aduhelm
Boston-based Mass General Brigham said Sept. 29 it will not administer Biogen's much-debated Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm to patients, The Boston Globe reported. The FDA approved the drug in June, the first approval the agency has granted to an Alzheimer's treatment since 2003. Aduhelm is the first treatment approved by the FDA to slow cognitive decline from Alzheimer's, as the Alzheimer's drugs the FDA has previously cleared are aimed at alleviating symptoms rather than slowing the disease's progression.www.beckershospitalreview.com
