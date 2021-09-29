Big Ten football Week 5 television schedule

Week 4 of the college football season is now in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off an impressive victory over the Akron Zips where they pounded the MAC school, 59-7.

The Penn State Nittany Lions also had a great weekend pounding their FCS opponent in Villanova. The Northwestern Wildcats also had a great weekend against the MAC opponent in Ohio. Among the Big Ten schools who struggled are the Wisconsin Badgers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Not only did the Ohio State defense look more aggressive against Akron, but Evan Hull from Northwestern shined extremely bright against Ohio. Sean Clifford from Penn State also had an impressive showing against Villanova.

Here is the Big Ten football Week 5 schedule to get you geared up for more football this weekend.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson, right, embraces teammate Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (3) during a NCAA non-conference football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EDT

TV | Fox Sports 1

Impress your friends

The Hawkeyes have won the last two meetings, which occurred in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes lead the series 2-1.

Charlotte 49ers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Sept. 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) sits on the bench against the Virginia Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT

TV | Fox

Impress your friends

The Badgers have won the last two contests against the Wolverines and have won five of the last seven in the series. Michigan leads the series 51-17-1.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) attempts to tackle him during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Golden Gophers have won the last three in this series and seven of the last eight.

Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) chases down Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) for a sack during the game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Sept. 25. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The Buckeyes have dominated this series as Ohio State is undefeated in this series winning all seven. The Buckeyes have won by an average of 43 points per game and have surpassed the 50 point mark five times. Ohio State has held the Scarlet Knights to less than seven points or less on four occasions with two being shutouts.

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium. Bearcats won 38-24. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV | ABC

Impress your friends

The Hoosiers are 0-11 at Penn State and 2-22 overall.

Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sept. 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) walks off the field with his head down after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

The last ten meetings between the two are split right down the middle and eight of the last ten were determined by eight points or less.

WKU Hilltoppers at Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, right, celebrates after a run against Nebraska during overtime on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT

TV | Big Ten Network

Impress your friends

This will be the first meeting between the two programs