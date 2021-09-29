Big Ten football Week 5 television schedule
Week 4 of the college football season is now in the books and the Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off an impressive victory over the Akron Zips where they pounded the MAC school, 59-7.
The Penn State Nittany Lions also had a great weekend pounding their FCS opponent in Villanova. The Northwestern Wildcats also had a great weekend against the MAC opponent in Ohio. Among the Big Ten schools who struggled are the Wisconsin Badgers, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Not only did the Ohio State defense look more aggressive against Akron, but Evan Hull from Northwestern shined extremely bright against Ohio. Sean Clifford from Penn State also had an impressive showing against Villanova.
Here is the Big Ten football Week 5 schedule to get you geared up for more football this weekend.
Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins
The Details
Date & Time | Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. EDT
TV | Fox Sports 1
Impress your friends
The Hawkeyes have won the last two meetings, which occurred in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes lead the series 2-1.
Charlotte 49ers at Illinois Fighting Illini
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT
TV | Big Ten Network
Impress your friends
This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT
TV | Fox
Impress your friends
The Badgers have won the last two contests against the Wolverines and have won five of the last seven in the series. Michigan leads the series 51-17-1.
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12 p.m. EDT
TV | Big Ten Network
Impress your friends
The Golden Gophers have won the last three in this series and seven of the last eight.
Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. EDT
TV | Big Ten Network
Impress your friends
The Buckeyes have dominated this series as Ohio State is undefeated in this series winning all seven. The Buckeyes have won by an average of 43 points per game and have surpassed the 50 point mark five times. Ohio State has held the Scarlet Knights to less than seven points or less on four occasions with two being shutouts.
Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV | ABC
Impress your friends
The Hoosiers are 0-11 at Penn State and 2-22 overall.
Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV | Big Ten Network
Impress your friends
The last ten meetings between the two are split right down the middle and eight of the last ten were determined by eight points or less.
WKU Hilltoppers at Michigan State Spartans
The Details
Date & Time | Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EDT
TV | Big Ten Network
Impress your friends
This will be the first meeting between the two programs
