It’s Almost Time To Declare Victory in The Schneider Springs Blaze
Another day in the fight against the Schneider Springs Fire as firefighters start to gain full control of the blaze that's burned for months. Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the fire didn't grow overnight and remains at 107,118 acres. However firefighters were able to gain more control. The fire was 49% contained on Tuesday. Today the fire is at 55% containment with more containment expected Today.newstalkkit.com
