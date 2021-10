South Carolina has fallen into a rut again, and the most pressing issue for Shane Beamer should be to figure out a way to pull the Gamecocks out. What the coaching staff has tried for a couple of weeks now is not working, and the excuse of playing against No. 2 Georgia went out the window in the raucous environment of Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night against a Kentucky team the Gamecocks were capable of scoring on. There’s only so long you can talk in vague generalities about fixing the offense before it becomes repetitive. Beamer is nearly there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO