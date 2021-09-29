Spearfish Unit 164 receives Northwestern Division National Awards

SPEARFISH — At the September monthly meeting, the Spearfish Unit 164 of the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) celebrated and thanked its unit’s members. In Phoenix, Ariz., during the 2021 ALA National Convention pre-convention meetings on Aug. 28, the unit received the Northwestern Division Most Outstanding Unit Program Awards for four different ALA programs. Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming are in the Northwestern division, one of the five national divisions of the American Legion Auxiliary. These awards were mailed after the conclusion of the national convention. Programs receiving this recognition are Community Services, Education, Leadership, and National Security. Throughout the year, the unit chairmen have embraced the purpose of their program and brought new ideas to support the ALA mission. They wrote and shared the story and impact of the activities and projects on the community, veterans, military families, and children and youth. The Spearfish Unit 164 has established strong relationships with the schools, churches, veteran organizations, and the community at large. These awards recognize the shared commitment for a strong support of the ALA mission. “In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and Country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.”