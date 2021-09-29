Gov. Kathy Hochul appoints new State Commissioner of Health

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday Dr. Mary Bassett, MD, MPH, has been appointed the new Commissioner of Health for the state. Dr. Bassett’s appointment comes nearly a week after Dr. Howard Zucker announced his resignation from the role. Dr. Zucker had faced widespread calls to resign over his involvement in the Cuomo Administration’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. As the health commissioner, Dr. Zucker was in charge of the controversial nursing home policy in which some COVID-19 patients were placed in nursing homes with room at the beginning of the pandemic to free up hospital space. Zucker was also tied up in the scandal in which the Cuomo administration withheld the true number of COVID-19 deaths within nursing homes.