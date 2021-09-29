Oracle Park concessions workers reach tentative deal, avert strike

The Oracle Park concessions workers are expected to call off their strike after negotiating a deal with parent company Bon Appetit. The employees, represented by the UNITE HERE Local 2 union, voted 96.7% to authorize a strike vote in early September. They hadn’t received any hazard pay or a raise in three years and felt the working environment was unsafe during the pandemic. And many failed to meet the 10-event per month threshold required to qualify for health care benefits.