Military

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 8 days ago
Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.

JCARSC
8d ago

They know Biden is mentally ill and did not want to follow his sick orders. They are trying their best not to disobey their orders but having a really hard time

georgy porgy
8d ago

we need to overhaul the leadership of our Armed Forces

Juan Sanchez
7d ago

yes because the top brass let it happen by not providing the proper security for the evacuation? I say court Marshall all them officials that failed to do there duty's in providing a rational safely guarded and organized retreat and evacuation out of this hostile situation and place?

