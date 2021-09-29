CRMC returns to visitor restrictions, cites 12.4% positivity rate

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center announced visitor restrictions and limited access to its facilities Tuesday, Sept. 28, based on Crow Wing County’s COVID-19 positivity rate. In a news release, the health care system reported the positivity rate in the county is 12.4%. That percentage means of the Crow Wing County residents getting tested for COVID-19, 12.4% are returning positive results. The restrictions at CRMC’s facilities will extend for at least two weeks to protect patients, residents and staff, the release stated.