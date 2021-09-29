Exposure to Polluted Air Contributed to Six Million Preterm Births Around the World in 2019
A huge new global study revealed that air pollution played a part in nearly six million premature births and close to three million underweight babies in just 2019. Mounting evidence shows that the exposure of pregnant women to PM2.5, which are minute airborne particles of pollutants such as soot and ash, has a strong link to a greater risk of them giving birth to their babies too small or untimely.www.natureworldnews.com
