Exposure to Polluted Air Contributed to Six Million Preterm Births Around the World in 2019

By Precious Smith
natureworldnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge new global study revealed that air pollution played a part in nearly six million premature births and close to three million underweight babies in just 2019. Mounting evidence shows that the exposure of pregnant women to PM2.5, which are minute airborne particles of pollutants such as soot and ash, has a strong link to a greater risk of them giving birth to their babies too small or untimely.

www.natureworldnews.com

Related
ehn.org

Air pollution linked to millions of birth complications across the globe

Scientists estimate millions of preterm births and underweight newborns worldwide can be attributed to long-term exposure to air pollution. Every year, an estimated seven million people die from air pollution across the globe. Now, new research shows that air pollution is not only a health threat to everyone in the world, but also to those who have not yet arrived.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Study links air pollution to 6M premature births in 2019

Air pollution impacts the youngest humans, with new research linking dirty air to almost 6 million premature births and almost 3 million underweight babies worldwide in 2019. More than 90% of the world's population lives with polluted outdoor air, a new study points out. And its effects continue through the...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Air Pollution Causes 7 Million Deaths Yearly, Prompting WHO to Strengthen Guidelines

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization toughened its air quality guidelines, saying one of the greatest environmental threats to human health now is air pollution which causes seven million untimely deaths annually. Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) Comparing the burden of disease associated with air pollution with that of smoking and...
ENVIRONMENT
MyTexasDaily

WHO Adjusts Air Pollution Exposure Guidelines

After nearly two decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its guidelines for pollutant exposure due to new evidence of air quality’s adverse effects on human health. The new Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) recommend significantly lower exposure to key air pollutants to avoid significant health risks. Exposure to...
ENVIRONMENT
ohmymag.co.uk

Study finds air pollution to be likely cause of up to 6m preterm births each year

An analysis combining the results of 108 different studies from 204 countries is the first to observe the effects of indoor and outdoor pollution on pregnancy, with mounting evidence showing air pollutants to be a cause of babies being born both underweight and too early. Indoor pollution counts for two-thirds...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

WHO recommends much stricter air pollution limits

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended much stricter limits for air pollutants on Wednesday. The WHO's new Global Air Quality Guidelines, which contain complex measurements for a range of pollutants over certain time frames, are more stringent than current European Union rules for example. The United Nations body said in...
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

UCI researchers awarded nearly $800K from NIEHS to study effects of air pollution exposure on pregnancy outcomes before and after COVID-19

Newswise — Professor of environmental and occupational health, Jun Wu, PhD, from the UCI Program in Public Health, has received $771,000 in research funding from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) to support her new project entitled, “Environmental and Social Health Determinants in Pregnancy Outcomes Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
SCIENCE
