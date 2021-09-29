CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas defends law that has halted most abortions in the state

By Ann E. Marimow
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas officials on Wednesday defended the state's strict abortion law that bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and urged a federal judge to allow the measure to stand. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the court should dismiss the Biden administration's lawsuit seeking to block...

