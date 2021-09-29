iOttie Launches New iPhone 13 MagSafe Accessories With Gold Accents
IOttie has released a line of iPhone 13 accessories that work with MagSafe. The Velox line gives off a luxurious experience with champagne gold accents and soft finishes. With a slim and elegant design to elevate any car’s interior, the Velox™ Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount is a MagSafe compatible accessory to keep your iPhone charged and visible while on the road. Its powerful magnetic grip will hold the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 securely in place (even on rough roads) while simultaneously delivering up to 7.5W of wireless power.www.macobserver.com
