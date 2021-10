Odds are, the dreaded “Low Power Mode” notification sends you searching for the nearest power outlet. But you might be surprised by how often this feature can come in handy, and not just when your phone is about to die. So, what does Low Power Mode do, exactly? We asked the experts to give us the lowdown—from why and when you should use it to how to turn it on and off. For more hidden iPhone hacks that make your phone’s battery last longer, learn the mistakes that reduce battery life, the tricks to boost battery life, and the best way to charge a smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 HOURS AGO