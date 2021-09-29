Kanye West's “Perfect Hoodies” Are Now Available to Buy

This fall, a rarely seen piece of royal jewelry will spend a period on display before it finds a new owner. In November, Christie’s will auction off a Cartier bracelet with two rubies and diamond insets that once belonged to Wallis Simpson—or the Duchess of Windsor as she was known after she married Edward VIII following the abdication crisis—and the auction house estimates that it might fetch as much as $2.15 million. Throughout her life, Wallis was an avid jewelry collector, and though the bracelet is not considered one of her most spectacular pieces, it is one with plenty of sentimental meaning. It was a 1938 gift from the Duke of Windsor, and the inside of the Art Deco–style bangle bears an inscription: “For our first anniversary of June third.” Though a first anniversary isn’t always the most notable, for Wallis and Edward it was a symbol of their freedom from the royal family, but it’s also a reminder of the era when their reputation as traitors to the United Kingdom grew.

