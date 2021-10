Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Before she had four consecutive Ironman World Championships to her name, Daniela Ryf was a relative unknown on the long-course triathlon scene. The Swiss star, who competed in the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, had stepped up to the Ironman distance in 2014, and that year qualified for Kona. And she just about won it, too, only to be passed by a hard-charging Mirinda Carfrae in the final miles. (Carfrae, who ran a jaw-dropping 2:50:26 marathon, made up a 14-minute, 35-second deficit off the bike to take the win, the most impressive comeback in the race’s history to date). In other words, Ryf made her really work for it.

