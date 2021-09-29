Apex Legends Season 10 Ranked Split 2 brings some changes
Apex Legends Ranked Split 2 has arrived, bringing some updates to ranked gameplay. Ever since Season 4, Ranked Leagues have been split into two parts spanning each season. Season 10: Emergence is no different, with ranks resetting at the start of the second split. Ranks were reset yesterday, meaning competitive players will have to climb up the ranked ladder once again to try to reach Apex Predator, the top 750 players.www.invenglobal.com
