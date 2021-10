This week’s Time Capsule looks at a grist mill accident, a "liquor car" chase and a dress code protest at Marietta High School. The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Holsey Mull, 10, the son of C.H. Mull, living on Roswell Road near Frey's Gin, died that morning from injuries he received the day before when his father was grinding corn at a grist mill.