Joseph Henry

Secretary Lonnie Bunch on What It Takes to Lead the Smithsonian

By Lonnie G. Bunch III
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1978, during graduate school, I headed down to the National Mall to talk to a man about a job at the National Air and Space Museum. I walked into the office of S. Dillon Ripley knowing very little about the museum world, sporting casual jeans, an afro and my favorite army officer jacket with a “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” patch on the sleeve. Imagine my surprise when I walked out of that meeting with a job offer that would change the trajectory of my career.

Smithsonian

Here At The Smithsonian: The History of Aviation

Before the age of YouTube and Instagram, public audiences learned about the happenings at the Smithsonian in newspapers, on the radio, and via public television programming. Between 1982 and 1989, TV viewers could catch up with the Smithsonian’s latest exhibitions and research activities through short video features in a series called Here At The Smithsonian.
MUSEUMS
Smithsonian

Smithsonian Names Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty Director of Smithsonian Libraries and Archives

Tamar Evangelestia-Dougherty has been appointed director of the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives, effective Nov. 6. An expert in the stewardship, interpretation and acquisition of collections, Evangelestia-Dougherty brings a rich background driving public outreach and cultivating robust print and digital collections across diverse subject matters. Evangelestia-Dougherty will bring strategic leadership to...
ENTERTAINMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Smithsonian exhibit coming to Tecumseh

TECUMSEH – The Johnson County Museum will host the Smithsonian travel exhibit, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, Oct. 8 through Nov. 12. The exhibit explores how rural America changed in the 20th century, including a national population decrease from 60 to 17 percent. It also features how rural American has responded to societal changes.
TECUMSEH, NE
Smithsonian

A Day in the Life of a Gorilla at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Good morning! Just as the sun is rising over Washington, D.C., the primate team reports for duty. Upon hearing the doors open and their keepers shuffling about, some of the gorillas rouse from their night nests to catch a glimpse of the commotion. Depending on the day, the gorillas might greet us, or they might grumble. Just like humans, our fellow great apes can be grumpy in the morning. Sometimes, we all want to snooze in a bit longer!
ANIMALS
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the Smithsonian Museums

Some of the most prized national treasures of the United States are the Smithsonian museums of Washington DC. Among many other subjects, they cover art, natural history, anthropology and airspace innovation, so you’d need weeks to explore each exhibition thoroughly. That means a lot of exercise, and for that, you’ll need the perfect hotel at the end of the day. Here are the best, all bookable with Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
chathamstartribune.com

Smithsonian exhibit opening soon in Chatham

CHATHAM, Va. — Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History (DMFAH) will open its Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibition Oct. 16, 2021 to Nov. 21 at 24 Reid Street in Chatham. The exhibition will be open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to...
CHATHAM, VA
Cecil Daily

Smithsonian to reveal the Bell Nexus ‘Air Taxi’

WASHINGTON — From world’s fairs to The Jetsons, the flying car has been a symbol of the future for more than 100 years. Starting this November, the Bell Nexus ‘Air Taxi,’ a cutting-edge concept vehicle helping to make this vision a reality, will make its wider debut in the Smithsonian’s “FUTURES” exhibition at the historic Arts and Industries Building.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Artist Takes Museum’s $84,000, Returns With Blank Canvases Titled ‘Take the Money and Run’

When staff at the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg loaned artist Jens Haaning 534,000 Danish krone (the equivalent of $84,000), they expected him to create a new version of a previous artwork in which he framed a large amount of cash to illustrate the difference between annual income in Denmark and Austria. Instead, Haaning came back to them with two blank canvases titled Take the Money and Run.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Ken Burns, Anthony Fauci, Justice Stephen Breyer, Stanley Tucci and Ina Garten Headline October Streaming Programs

Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court and Politics: An event with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in conversation with CNN legal analyst, Joan Biskupic, will be held to a limited-capacity audience at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery at Eighth and G streets N.W. and simulcast on Zoom. Breyer will discuss his new book, The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics. 6 p.m. ET $40-45.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Smithonian

Why a Group of Zoo and Aquarium Professionals Wants to Ensure the Future of Their Field Is More Inclusive

As the curator of large carnivores at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and a black man in the zoo field, I have long been keenly aware of the dearth of black and brown faces in my chosen field. After years of thinking about what I could do to try to address this situation, I finally decided to, as my mother told me growing up, “stop talking about it, and be about it.” So I gathered a handful of colleagues at the National Zoo and together, we created the Association of Minority Zoo and Aquarium Professionals (AMZAP). AMZAP was born from a desire to take concrete action to effect the change we have long wanted to see in the our field. We established AMZAP, with the simple mission of seeking to increase minority representation in the zoo and aquarium field. To work toward that mission, we identified two primary goals: (1) build a nationwide network of zoo and aquarium professionals, particularly those of racial and ethnic minority heritage. This network was intended to be a source of community for minorities in the field and to allow these professionals of color to become visible representations and even mentors to the next generation of potential zoo and aquarium professionals; and (2) allow minorities interested in zoo careers, but who rarely can envision themselves in this role, to see examples of people who look and sound like them doing their dream job, hopefully encouraging more minorities to apply and work in the zoo and aquarium field.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

B&O Railroad Museum Recognized As Underground Railroad Site

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The B&O Railroad Museum has been recognized by the National Parks Service as a Network to Freedom Underground Railroad Site, the museum announced on Tuesday. The museum also received a $200,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to create a permanent exhibit on the enslaved people who traveled through the railroad’s Mt. Clare Station on their way to freedom. At least eight people seeking their freedom are known to have gone through the station on their way north, the museum said. One, Henry “Box” Brown, endured a 27-hour journey in a box marked as “dry goods” with holes...
BALTIMORE, MD
Smithonian

Ten Objects That Will Help You Understand Latinx History

The National Museum of American History has over 2 million items in its collections, spanning every topic you could think of. And from wooden crosses to baseball uniforms to costume butterfly wings, our collections show that Latinx people have been an important part of U.S. history since the nation’s beginnings. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve put together a top 10 list of the museum’s most exciting Latinx history objects.
SOCIETY
ARTnews

The Pandora Papers and the Art World, Slovenian Art Museum Floods, and More: Morning Links for October 5, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines PAPER WORKS. As stories run on the so-called Pandora Papers—11.9 million-odd files about the ultra-wealthy’s financial arrangements, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists—artworks are (unsurprisingly) making some guest appearances. The Washington Post, which was involved in the investigation, said that documents show that the late dealer Douglas Latchford and his family set up “trusts in tax havens shortly after U.S. investigators began linking him to looted Cambodian artifacts.” Latchford died last year, and his daughter gave his collection to the country. Elsewhere, the ICIJ reports that the Sri Lankan “power couple” Thirukumar Nadesan and Nirupama Rajapaksa used foreign shell companies to acquire...
MUSEUMS
Smithsonian

Smithsonian Names Ronald Cortez Under Secretary for Administration

Smithsonian Names Ronald Cortez Under Secretary for Administration Ronald Cortez has been named the Smithsonian’s Under Secretary for Administration, effective Dec. 6. A strategic leader in higher education and local government, Cortez brings 26 years of administrative experience to the role. Cortez will be responsible for the Smithsonian’s management and...
SCIENCE
WDTV

Smithsonian Museum exhibit coming to Weston

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Museum of American Glass along with the Weston Historic Landmarks Commission and the Weston Planning commission are partnering with the “Crossroads in Rural America” traveling Smithsonian exhibit to bring a temporary museum to Weston. The exhibit is set to open with a ribbon cutting ceremony...
WESTON, WV

Community Policy