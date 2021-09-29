Secretary Lonnie Bunch on What It Takes to Lead the Smithsonian

As the curator of large carnivores at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and a black man in the zoo field, I have long been keenly aware of the dearth of black and brown faces in my chosen field. After years of thinking about what I could do to try to address this situation, I finally decided to, as my mother told me growing up, “stop talking about it, and be about it.” So I gathered a handful of colleagues at the National Zoo and together, we created the Association of Minority Zoo and Aquarium Professionals (AMZAP). AMZAP was born from a desire to take concrete action to effect the change we have long wanted to see in the our field. We established AMZAP, with the simple mission of seeking to increase minority representation in the zoo and aquarium field. To work toward that mission, we identified two primary goals: (1) build a nationwide network of zoo and aquarium professionals, particularly those of racial and ethnic minority heritage. This network was intended to be a source of community for minorities in the field and to allow these professionals of color to become visible representations and even mentors to the next generation of potential zoo and aquarium professionals; and (2) allow minorities interested in zoo careers, but who rarely can envision themselves in this role, to see examples of people who look and sound like them doing their dream job, hopefully encouraging more minorities to apply and work in the zoo and aquarium field.

