The state Assembly is set to vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal that would limit how race and racism are taught in elementary, middle and high schools across Wisconsin. Under the Republican-backed plan, teachers would be barred from giving lessons that convey that one race or sex is superior to another and that "an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by other individuals of the same race or sex."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO