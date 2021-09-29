CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Filming paused in Baltimore for HBO series ‘We Own This City’ after production member tests positive for COVID-19

By Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 8 days ago

The filming of HBO series “We Own this City” in Baltimore was paused this week after one person tested positive for COVID-19, the network said Wednesday.

“While we can’t share any details regarding the production member that tested positive, [”We Own This City”] like all our productions has a strict set of protocols with testing and PPE in adherence to corporate, government and union guidelines, and a team in place to monitor that all guidelines are in effect,” an HBO spokesperson wrote in an email.

For those on set, HBO required COVID-19 testing at regular intervals. HBO also required individuals on the set to complete a daily symptom screening online, according to documents provided to employees.

Filming for the series is paused until Oct. 6, casting company Grant Wilfley posted on Facebook Tuesday. In a statement, HBO said filming will resume at “the usual shooting cadence” next week.

The crew had originally planned to shoot scenes depicting the 2015 unrest in Baltimore this weekend, but those scenes have been rescheduled, Grant Wilfley said in its post.

The series is based on a 2021 book of the same name written by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton , which chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. For years, members of the task force used their positions to steal money and drugs from citizens, and waged a campaign of deception that included planting evidence to incriminate the innocent.

The department began touting the task force in earnest after unrest roiled the city in April 2015, following the death of Freddie Gray in police custody.

About a dozen officers from the group have been imprisoned and hundreds of their cases against residents have been dropped. So far, the city has paid more than $14 million in settlements to victims of the task force.

The six-hour limited series is being produced by David Simon and George Pelecanos, executive producers of “The Wire,” and will star Baltimore native Josh Charles of “The Good Wife” fame, in addition to Jamie Hector of “The Wire” and Jon Bernthal of “The Walking Dead.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Jamie Hector
Black Enterprise

White Journalists Suspended after Wearing Afro Wigs Live on TV for Throwback Segment

Two White journalists working at a local television station wore afros on-air as a part of a “back to the 70’s segment.”. According to the Washington Post, the news personalities in Little Rock, Arkansas station KATV came up with the idea as a way to demonstrate that the temperatures were dropping to the 70’s after several days of hot temperatures. The two decided to wear afro wigs on-air.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Fuller Goldsmith: Teen chef and star of 'Chopped Junior' dead at 17

Teenage cooking star and ‘Chopped Junior’ winner Fuller Goldsmith has reportedly died after a long running illness.Fuller, who took part in Food Network’s cooking competition when he was 14, had been treated for leukaemia in the past but according to his father, took a turn for the worst this week. "He got tired and was ready to go," his father, Scott Goldsmith, told WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. The tragedy came four days ahead of his birthday, which would have been on Saturday, CBS News reported. He was about to turn 18, and had been treated...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Limited Series#Covid 19#Ppe#Freddie Gray
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘CSI: Vegas’ Premieres Tonight At 10PM On CBS

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas, the sequel to the global hit CSI: Crime Scene Investigation opens a brand-new chapter tonight at 10pm on CBS or streaming live with Paramount+. Set in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, the team faces an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. A brilliant new team of investigators led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) must enlist the help of old friends, Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham). This combined force will deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best—follow the evidence—in order to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Check out the video above for a preview of CSI: Vegas and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 10pm. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Melissa De Sousa & McKinley Freeman Join Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa De Sousa (The Best Man franchise) and McKinley Freeman (Titans, Queen Sugar) are set for recurring roles opposite Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. The role reunites De Sousa with Chestnut, with whom she stars in The Best Man franchise. Joe Morton also stars in the series. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series written by Gist takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Book Series To Get TV Adaptation By A+E Studios

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, A+E Studios has landed exclusive rights to No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author Sue Grafton’s alphabet book series featuring private investigator protagonist Kinsey Millhone. Under the pact, the studio can develop and produce the entire library of Grafton’s wildly popular alphabet mysteries for television. This marks the first time the screen rights to the book series has been made available, with Steve Humphrey, Grafton’s husband for more than 40 years, serving as executive producer on the adaptations. A+E Studios, led by president Barry Jossen and EVP Tana Jamieson, is fast-tracking the project. “We are...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS New York

New York City Couple Recounts Pleasant Interaction With Missing Flemington, N.J. Woman Lauren Cho In California

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey woman has been missing for 99 days. Lauren Cho suddenly vanished after a cross-country trip to California with her boyfriend to chase her dreams of becoming a chef. CBS2’s Cory James has been following this story and on Tuesday spoke with a local couple who said they met the missing woman days before she disappeared. That New York City couple he spoke with did not want to reveal their identities, but told him they met Cho at an Airbnb resort in southern California. They described it as a compound for aspiring artists and a place where...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

New York Comic Con Returns In Person At Jacob Javits Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Comic Con has made a comeback in the Big Apple. After a virtual event last year, fans were back Thursday at the Jacob Javits Center for a festival celebrating the comic book culture. Through Sunday, New York City will be home to a blend of cultures, from comics to cosplay, manga to video games. For an entire culture, this looks typical, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported. “Getting back to normal. I think there’s fewer people than last year, I mean the year before. I mean, last year was like a mind blip,” one fan said. PHOTOS: Fans Arrive...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Ava DuVernay’s Array Expands Ranks With Six New Executive Hires

EXCLUSIVE: Upon its 10th anniversary as a successful agent of change in Hollywood, Ava DuVernay’s Array is adding six executives to the company. Array’s new hires include Anne-Marie McGintee as the VP Scripted Programming, coming from Netflix, and MJ Caballero as VP Physical Production from Blumhouse. McGintee and Caballero report to Array Filmworks President Paul Garnes. “Array continues to expand our mission-driven work to amplify and elevate filmmakers of color and women of all kinds,” Array President Tilane Jones said in making the announcement. “Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these executives who bring share a dynamic commitment to narrative change and social impact.” Former Freeform executive Jasmine Mazyck now is Director of Publicity at Array, while Eric Fisher joins as Manager of Digital Production from iHeartRadio. Dià Brown joins as Social Media Manager. Mazyck, Fisher and Brown report to Array Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Tobler. Lastly, Meredith Shea joins the team as Crew’s Director of Industry Relations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She reports to Array Alliance Executive Director Regina Miller.
BUSINESS
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy