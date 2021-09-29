CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland government ends budget year with $2.5B surplus

By Pamela Wood, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 8 days ago
The Maryland State House. April 7, 2021 Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun
The Maryland State House. April 7, 2021 Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s state government ended the last budget year with $2.5 billion in cash left over, officials announced Wednesday.

The extra money on hand is due largely to the deluge of federal pandemic aid that has flowed into Maryland and other states in multiple waves. That aid helped keep people working and businesses open, leading to steady taxes being paid to the state, according to Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is the state’s chief tax collector.

The state’s budget runs on a July-through-June fiscal year, and this extra $2.5 billion is for the budget year that ended June 30.

The $2.5 billion surplus is even larger than the one from the year before, which was $585 million .

Franchot, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2022 , said that despite the positive economic news for the state government and many Marylanders, others in the state continue to deal with negative economic fallout from the pandemic. Enhanced unemployment benefits have ended, protections against evictions have expired and parents still struggle to find affordable child care, he noted.

Franchot suggested putting most of the surplus in the state’s rainy day fund and then creating “a proper structure” to offer further help to Marylanders in need.

“The state’s surplus is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in programs that lift all Marylanders and help stabilize housing and other critical expenses for our lower- and middle-income families,” Franchot said in a statement.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, meanwhile, issued a statement taking credit for the surplus. He said it is “further proof” that he succeeded in his goal to “turn around our state’s floundering economy.”

“As we move forward, we will continue to practice fiscal discipline while prioritizing relief that advances our recovery,” Hogan said in the statement.

State financial officials plan to meet Thursday to discuss the financial forecast for the coming months and years.

Ocean City Today

Gov. Hogan pushing efforts to address nursing shortage across Maryland

With Maryland’s covid-19 case rate still one of the lowest in the country, Gov. Larry Hogan announced “proactive” steps last week to address nursing shortages that are handicapping other state hospitals’ abilities to adequately treat an influx of patients. The steps include allowing out-of-state nurses to practice at Maryland hospitals,...
MARYLAND STATE
wesm913.org

Maryland Tax Revenue Up $2.5 Billion

Maryland tax revenues saw a hefty $2.5 billion balance with a major boost from federal moneys aimed at curbing the effect of the COVID 19 pandemic. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Comptroller Peter Franchot about the surplus which he emphasized is a one time event.
MARYLAND STATE
Clinton Herald

Iowa quadruples general fund budget surplus in fiscal year 2021

(The Center Square) – Iowa ended fiscal year 2021 with a budget surplus of $1.24 billion in its general fund, four times the budget surplus from fiscal year 2020, which was $305 million. “Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said...
IOWA STATE
wdac.com

Maryland’s Large Budget Balance Announced

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot says the state has a huge $2.5 billion fund balance in the state budget, largely due to federal stimulus aid during the pandemic. Franchot made the announcement as the state closed its books for the last fiscal year. The $2.5 billion fund balance represents more than 5% of the state’s $48 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2021. The unusually high amount of fund balance is driven by much larger-than-expected revenue growth from federal stimulus funding, which increased personal and business income and expanded consumer spending.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

