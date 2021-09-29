CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Renaissance Festival headlines host of events as calendar turns to October

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTERSVILLE – The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back for its 28th year on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 21. The event, covering 20 acres near the intersection of N.C. 73 and Poplar Tent Road in Huntersville, offers visitors a trip back to a fictional 16th century village featuring entertainment, food, beverages, rides, a marketplace with 140 merchandise shops and – always a crowd favorite – jousting matches.

