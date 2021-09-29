Naples woman to serve eight years for stealing money from friend, elderly client
A 49-year-old Naples woman will serve just over eight years in prison for stealing close to $100,000 from two victims, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Elena Anne Diamante Moll was found guilty of scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification (a first-degree felony), criminal use of personal identification (a second-degree felony), use of a scanning device or a re-encoder to defraud and exploitation of the elderly.www.winknews.com
Comments / 3