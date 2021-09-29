CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 11 now has a release date and a teaser

By Jessica Lynch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now have a teaser trailer and an official release date for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11, and we’re feeling pretty… pretty, pretttayy good. The short clip sees creator and star Larry David’s head slowly come into screen as a subtitle reads “the world has changed” before adding “but he hasn’t”.

