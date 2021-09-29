CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Utah State hosts No. 13 BYU with 'Old Wagon Wheel' on line

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 13 BYU (4-0) at Utah State (3-1), Friday at 9 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network). Line: BYU by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: BYU leads 49-37-3. The coveted “Old Wagon Wheel" is on the line. It became an iconic part of this in-state rivalry in 1948. The Aggies captured the wheel first, with a 20-7 win on Oct. 23, 1948. The Cougars have held it the last two seasons, though, since they won 42-14 in 2019 and didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BYU remains one of six teams this season who’ve yet to trail in a game. Utah State is 5-62 all-time against AP-ranked teams. The Cougars are the highest ranked team to pay a visit to Maverik Stadium since No. 6 Boise State in ’09.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Blake Anderson
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boise State streaker shows elusive speed until ref delivers punishing tackle

Boise State saw a streaker interrupt its game against Nevada on Saturday as he gave security personnel a tough go of it for a while. The video below picks up the incident with the streaker already on the field, and at times surrounded by security and other game officials. After a reversal in the end zone, the streaker sprinted up field, and was confronted by a game official, who made a classic tackle right at midfield.
BOISE, ID
CougsDaily

Utah State Student Section Throws Garbage at BYU Sideline, BYU Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate Win

Despite multiple injuries at key positions, #13 BYU traveled to Logan and took care of Utah State 34-20 on Friday night. Utah State, who views BYU as a bitter rival, decided to move BYU to the home sideline next to the USU student section. According to the broadcast, it was the first time in Utah State history that the opposing team had been moved to that sideline.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#College Football#American Football#Cbs Sports Network#Fanduel Sportsbook#Aggies#Ap#Cougars#Air Force#Boise State
Daily Herald

BYU-Utah State Matchups and Prediction: Dangerous time to go to Logan

Here is Jared Lloyd’s look at the BYU-Utah State matchups, including his prediction for the final score for Friday’s game at Maverik Stadium:. Regardless of whether Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney are taking the snaps, the Cougar offense looks to be in a good spot right now. Tyler Allgeier will get the tough yards and BYU has receivers who can get open. The Aggie defense is going to have its hands full and it knows it.
UTAH STATE
The Spun

3 Colleges Named Potential Landing Spots For Urban Meyer

It seems inevitable at this point that Urban Meyer will spiral his way out of the NFL, whether it be because of his team’s performance or his off-field troubles. Meyer, 57, is off to an 0-4 start as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it’s starting to look like the Jaguars won’t win a single game this year.
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Tigers Today: Trevor Lawrence 'moving on' from Urban Meyer controversy

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy