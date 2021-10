FULTON – Yesterday, October 1, the City of Fulton celebrated manufacturers and those working to educate and train the future manufacturing workforce. At City Hall with several local officials and community members in attendance, Mayor Deana Michaels announced October will be recognized as Manufacturers Month in the city and that there will be initiatives throughout the month to show the city’s support. The first show of support was presented in the form of a video, which can be viewed below.

FULTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO