2021 First Novel Prize Shortlist

 8 days ago

The City of Good Death by Priyanka Champaneri (Restless Books) and Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith (Random House) are on the seven-title shortlist for the 2021 First Novel Prize, given by the Center for Fiction “to honor the best debut fiction of the year.”. The shortlist...

2021 Kindle Storyteller Award Shortlist

A Thousand Li: The Second Sect by Tao Wong (Starlit) is on the five-title shortlist for the 2021 Kindle Storyteller Award. The award, launched in 2017, includes a £20,000 prize and “is open to writers publishing in English in any genre, who publish their work through Kindle Direct Publishing” on Amazon.co.uk.
2021 Salam Award

The winner, finalists, and honorable mentions for the 2021 Salam Award for Imaginative Fiction have been announced:. “We All Return to the Sea” by Mashal Faraz Shamsi. The Salam Award, “a short story award to promote science fiction and related genres of writing in Pakistan,” is an annual award open to original fiction of 10,000 words or fewer written in English by authors who must be “currently residing in Pakistan, or be of Pakistani birth/descent.” Judges for this year’s award were Indra Das, Saad Z. Hossain, and Malka Older. The official award page lists the winning prize as Rs 50,000, publication on the Salam Award site, review by a literary agent for potential representation, as well as review by an editor for possible publication.
royalsociety.org

Shortlist for 2021 Royal Society Science Book Prize revealed

The Royal Society has revealed the shortlist for the Royal Society Science Book Prize 2021, sponsored by Insight Investment. This year’s shortlisted books, chosen from a record number of 267 submissions, demonstrate the breadth, depth, accessibility, and joy of the best popular science writing from all over the world. Two...
100 Novels That Shaped Our New World

Libraries Connected announced “The 100 Novels that Shaped our New World”, a reading list chosen by over 400 library staff members and users. The list “follows the BBC Novels that Shaped our World library campaign” and features many titles of genre interest, including Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Bloomsbury), The Long Way To A Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers (Hodder & Stoughton), Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo (Hamish Hamilton), The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman (Headline), Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Faber & Faber), and many more.
Paul Di Filippo Reviews Bewilderment by Richard Powers

Bewilderment , Richard Powers (Norton 978-0393881141, 288pp, $27.95) September 2021. Since his first book in 1985, Richard Powers has published a dozen novels, with this newest one being his lucky thirteenth. In one way or another, to one degree or another, they have all manifested deep concern with matters of technology and culture, the core remit of SF. Some, such as Galatea 2.2, have been flat-out undeniable science fiction. Others have trended closer to mainstream literary fiction. His exceptional oeuvre as a whole has certainly earned him recognition as a leading author of 21st-century fantastika. Bewilderment upholds that distinction. It’s a humanist deep dive into matters of neuro-divergence, the acceptance, troubles, and techno-amplification of same.
It's Time You Finally Wrote Your First Novel

It's natural to aspire for big goals in life. After all, that's basically the core tenet of the entrepreneur. But your current skills may not always be best-suited for your future goals. For instance, if you want to write a book, you may need a little extra help to get started in the right direction. Fortunately, that's where The Essential 2022 How to Write a Novel Bundle comes into play.
Gary K. Wolfe Reviews On the Origin of Species and Other Stories by Bo-Young Kim

When I reviewed Kim Bo-Young’s I’m Waiting for You and Other Stories last April, the first collection from an author widely regarded as among the most prominent voices in Korean science fiction and fantasy, I found it impressive, but also tantalizing: it consisted only of two pairs of linked stories, leaving me curious as to what the wider range of Kim’s fiction might look like. The seven stories and one short essay in On the Origin of Species and Other Stories (translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort & Sora Kim-Russell) go a long way toward providing an answer, though again the two longest tales are linked, suggesting that Kim may be intrigued by the idea of revisiting the same conceits to see what might be revealed by a different angle of approach. In a sense, that might also characterize her approach to SFF in general. Some of the themes may be familiar – a cryptic communication from a planet light-years away, robots in a posthuman world, a game-player reluctant to abandon the virtual environment – but Kim’s evident delight in exploring the implications of these ideas is contagious. In her brief introduction, she offers a clever and thoroughly original comparison between the science in SF and, of all things, a woman’s breasts: both are often seen as prominent, but not defining or essential characteristics, and neither are mere decoration.
Black Writer Wins Nobel Prize In Literature For First Time Since 1993

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has become the first Black writer to win the Nobel Prize in literature since 1993, the Swedish Academy announced Thursday. Gurnah, who was born in Zanzibar and has written 10 novels, was recognized by the Nobel Prize judges, “For his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”
Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1 p.m. (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT). Winners are famously hard to predict. This year's favorites, according to British bookmakers, include Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada's Margaret Atwood and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.Last year's prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere...
Sperber Prize Presented to Two Recipients for the First Time

The department of communication and media studies (CMS) awarded the Sperber Prize to its 2021 recipients Kerri Greenidge, a historian and professor at Tufts University, and Lesley M.M. Blume, a journalist, historian and author. Normally, Fordham presents the prize to only one recipient annually. This year, Greenidge and Blume split the $1,000 prize.
Second Debut Novel Gives Second Generation a Second Chance at First Love

The Shaadi Set-Up, Lillie Vale’s debut adult novel, is overflowing with internal angst, situational humor, and the oft-dreamed-of second chance at first love. It also examines the struggles mid-twenty-somethings encounter when finding their grown-up groove and combining business and romantic relationships. The result is positively entertaining friction-fiction. Rita Chitness is...
'Takorita Meets Fries' Is A Visual Novel About Discovering Fries For The First Time

Can you imagine a world without fries? Can you imagine how absolutely dreadful such a life would be? Well, for poor Princess Takorita, that's exactly how life is. Yes, Takorita Meets Fries is a new visual novel from Ratalaika Games and Roseverte, and it does exactly what it says on the tin. In the game, Princess Takorita is deeply dissatisfied with her under-the-sea kingdom's rubbish meal options and heads off on a journey to try new dishes. On land, she discovers the magic of fries. Don't ever say that video games can't be deep (fried) and meaningful.
Issue 729 Table of Contents, October 2021

The October 2021 issue of Locus magazine has interviews with Tade Thompson and R.B. Lemberg and a spotlight on Sana Takeda, artist. Main Stories are Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki’s Otherwise win, Karen Tei Yamashita’s National Book Foundation medal win, and the Ignyte, Dragon, and Asimov’s Readers’ Awards winners. People & Publishing includes notes on milestones, awards, books sold, and more, with news this issue about N.K. Jemisin, Nancy Pearl, Susanna Clarke, Jonathan Carroll, Chaz Brenchley, Charlie Jane Anders, and many others. Erle Korshak, L. Neil Smith, Carol Carr, Genevieve DiModica, and Elizabeth Anne Hull are remembered with obituaries and appreciations. Reviews cover new titles by Lavie Tidhar, Alix E. Harrow, Catherynne M. Valente, James Patrick Kelly, Peter Straub, C.J. Carey, Naomi Novik, Miles Cameron, Jennifer Marie Brissett, Veronica G. Henry, Tiffany D. Jackson, Tade Thompson, Gus Moreno, Andrew Nette & Iain McIntyre (eds.), Andy Marino, Chris McKinney, K. Ancrum, TJ Klune, Victoria Lee, Nana Nkweti, Adrian Tchaikovsky, Philip Ball, Piers Bizony, Sija Hong, Gary Villarreal, Dian Hanson, Jeffrey Alan Love, P. Djèlí Clark, Neal Stephenson & Sean Stewart, and others.
Gabino Iglesias Reviews Near the Bone by Christina Henry

Christina Henry (Berkley 978-0-59319-976-6, $17.00, 336pp, tp) April 2021. Cover by Spencer Fuller. Christina Henry’s Near the Bone is a horror novel that brings together real life horrors and monsters that walk a fine line between the supernatural and the what-if world of cryptozoology. At once a narrative about abuse and survival and a tale of creatures stalking people up on a snow-covered mountain, Near the Bone is a tense, entertaining read with some great explosions of violence and a story of kidnapping and battling identities at its core.
Maya C. James Reviews The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

The Jasmine Throne , Tasha Suri (Orbit 978-0-316-53851-0, $16.99, 576 pp, tp) June 2021. If you’ve heard The Jasmine Throne described as ‘‘morally grey lesbians setting an empire ablaze,’’ then you already understand the first reason to pick up the first book of the Burning Kingdoms trilogy. Told through several characters, The Jasmine Throne is an epic Indian-inspired fantasy centering love, thorny relationships, and an empire’s stranglehold on generations.
