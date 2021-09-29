2021 First Novel Prize Shortlist

When I reviewed Kim Bo-Young’s I’m Waiting for You and Other Stories last April, the first collection from an author widely regarded as among the most prominent voices in Korean science fiction and fantasy, I found it impressive, but also tantalizing: it consisted only of two pairs of linked stories, leaving me curious as to what the wider range of Kim’s fiction might look like. The seven stories and one short essay in On the Origin of Species and Other Stories (translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort & Sora Kim-Russell) go a long way toward providing an answer, though again the two longest tales are linked, suggesting that Kim may be intrigued by the idea of revisiting the same conceits to see what might be revealed by a different angle of approach. In a sense, that might also characterize her approach to SFF in general. Some of the themes may be familiar – a cryptic communication from a planet light-years away, robots in a posthuman world, a game-player reluctant to abandon the virtual environment – but Kim’s evident delight in exploring the implications of these ideas is contagious. In her brief introduction, she offers a clever and thoroughly original comparison between the science in SF and, of all things, a woman’s breasts: both are often seen as prominent, but not defining or essential characteristics, and neither are mere decoration.

