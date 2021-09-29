BMW iX xDrive50: New Photos in Alpine White and Sophisto Grey
Today is all about the BMW iX, as today is the day all media embargos lifted for drive reviews. Horatiu was able to drive the iX in Germany a few weeks back and he provided his thoughts. Other publications have as well and the reviews seem mostly positive. It seems that, despite its oddball looks, the BMW iX is actually quite good to drive and its interior is earning mostly high praise from those that have driven it.www.bmwblog.com
