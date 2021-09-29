BMW iX xDrive50: New Photos in Alpine White and Sophisto Grey

Well, here it is — the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive new vehicle ever made. In this modern era of automotive homogeneity, the Boat Tail is about as coachbuilt as you can get, as it was a clean-sheat design from the chassis up, for only three clients. Each of those clients also had their car uniquely customized, so no two Boat Tails are exactly alike. Needless to say, it was the star of the show at yesterday’s 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

