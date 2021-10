The winner, finalists, and honorable mentions for the 2021 Salam Award for Imaginative Fiction have been announced:. “We All Return to the Sea” by Mashal Faraz Shamsi. The Salam Award, “a short story award to promote science fiction and related genres of writing in Pakistan,” is an annual award open to original fiction of 10,000 words or fewer written in English by authors who must be “currently residing in Pakistan, or be of Pakistani birth/descent.” Judges for this year’s award were Indra Das, Saad Z. Hossain, and Malka Older. The official award page lists the winning prize as Rs 50,000, publication on the Salam Award site, review by a literary agent for potential representation, as well as review by an editor for possible publication.

