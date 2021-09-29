CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders drown Badgers, climb back to even

By Scott Gross
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a back and forth season for the Cibola Raiders volleyball team. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Raiders put together a nice showing at the Mary Jo Goldy Invite in Lake Havasu on September 11th. Since the Raiders split their next four matches and on Tuesday, hosted the Tuscon Badgers in the Raider gym, looking to get their overall record back to even. The Raiders did just that, defeating the Badgers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-23 & 25-14. The Raiders were led by Delanie Ott who finished with 13 kills. Rori Hoffmeyer had nine kills and 3 blocks. With the win, Cibola is now 4-4 on the season and next travel to Gila Ridge ( 5-2 ) this Thursday night.

