CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eldridge, IA

Ex-Iowa police officer arrested on suspicion of sex abuse

News Channel Nebraska
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while he was on duty. Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, was arrested Tuesday night by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Quad-City Times reported. His arrest came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer in the wake of the investigation that began last week.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate begins preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a procedural vote aimed at trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. That came after hours of...
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Eldridge, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Eldridge, IA
Scott County, IA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex Abuse#Officer Arrested#Ap#The Quad City Times
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy