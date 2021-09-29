CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.99 Million In Federal Stimulus Funds To Be Distributed To Drury University Students

By KSMU
ksmu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrury University students will get some extra money as part of federal student relief efforts. The university said it will distribute another $1.99 million in federal pandemic relief aid directly to students. The funds are from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Drury students will receive up to $1500 based...

www.ksmu.org

