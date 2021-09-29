CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Uninjured As Work Van Ends Up In NW Miami-Dade Backyard Pool

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A van ended up in a backyard pool in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a work van lost control of the vehicle and ended up submerged in a residential pool in the 400 block of Northwest 74th Avenue.

According to sources, the son of the homeowner jumped in to pull out the driver.

Investigators said nobody was injured and that the accident might have been caused by the driver having some type of medical episode.

No other details were immediately available.



CBS Miami

El Portal Burglary Suspect Fired On Police During Pursuit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the driver of a truck involved in a burglary and police pursuit early Thursday morning. According to El Portal police, they received a burglary call around 3:30 a.m. When an officer arrived at the scene to confront the subject he drove off in a truck. The officer pursued the truck’s driver in the area of NE 79th Street and NE 2nd Avenue, and a second officer joined in. At one point, police said, the driver of the truck fired a shot at a pursuing officer. The pursuit came to an end at NE 82nd Street and NE 4th Place when the driver bailed out of the truck and took off on foot. A search was conducted but the driver was not located. Police said in the bed of the truck they found a generator and other items. Ring video shows the generator and the other items being stolen and put into the truck.
EL PORTAL, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Evading Federal Warrant Surrenders After Trying To Hide On Aventura Rooftop

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – A so-called “tactical situation” in Aventura ended peacefully when a man trying to evade law enforcement decided to climb into the roof of an apartment building on Thursday afternoon. According to Aventura police, the man, who has been identified by the U.S. Marshals as Trent Conley, is now in custody. Aventura police said they were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in reference to a warrant. Conley was apparently wanted for a violation of pretrial conditions out of Hollywood. Authorities said Conley climbed onto the roof of the apartment complex in the 19600 block of East Country Club Drive and refused to come down. Video from Chopper 4 showed the suspect in a white shirt and long pants on the roof. He could be seen pacing back and forth and up and down the roof and at times, he simply sat down. Man on roof of Aventura apartment complex removes t-shirt. Police are calling it a “tactical situation” (CBS4) At one point, Chopper 4 captured him removing his T-shirt. Two nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Nobody was hurt.
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police: Man Arrested, Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women On Kendall Drive

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing indecent exposure charges after Miami-Dade police say he exposed himself to two women on Kendal Drive. Police identified the man as Rommy Ray, 43, of SW Miami. Authorities said the incident happened on October 1st at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of 97th Avenue and SW 88th Street. Investigators said two women were traveling westbound on Kendall Drive when they observed Ray’s white Ford pick-up truck driving alongside their vehicle. The victims told police Ray began catcalling them and that he then raised his pelvis, exposed himself, and pleasured himself while looking at the victims. The victims video recorded the incident and detectives were later able to identify and locate Ray. Ray faces one count of indecent exposure. Investigators are urging anyone who may have been victimized by this inindividual to call the Kendall District at (305) 270-3879.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Theft Of Catalytic Converters On The Rise Across South Florida

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – It’s pretty incredible to watch home surveillance video capture crooks in a pricey BMW pull up to a Hollywood home at 5:30 p.m. Friday. In seconds, they’re out the door with a jack, looking to steal a catalytic converter. Someone inside the home noticed as the car was being lifted. “My husband saw them through the camera, go to the window and (he) hit the window and they run away,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified. The video shows the thieves tossing the tools back in the car and battling each other to get into the back...
CBS Miami

SW Dade Man Accused Of Impersonating Police Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade accused of posing as a police officer is facing charges. The investigation began when Miami-Dade police received reports of a car trying to pull over drivers in the area of SW 120th Street and SW 122nd Avenue. Using the car’s license plate, police went to the owner’s home and Jesus Montesino, 57, answered the door. He reportedly told them he was a retired Miami police officer with 19 years of service. Montesino couldn’t provide any credentials to back up his claim but did hand the officers a Miami Police Department supporter badge in a badge wallet, according...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2nd Arrest Made In El Mula Banquet Hall Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has announced a second arrest in the El Mula banquet hall shooting over the Memorial Day weekend. Warneric Buckner, 20, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder. Police had already arrested 22-year-old Davonte Barnes, who faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Miami-Dade police said Barnes confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 NW 186 Street. Rodney Thomas, the father of Ka’Dedra Thomas, whose 26-year-old daughter...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miya Marcano’s Family Releases Video Of Suspect Hours After Her Disappearance And Criticizes Investigation

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The law firm working with the family of Miya Marcano released video on Wednesday showing an encounter with Armando Caballero, the man who investigators believe is responsible for the 19-year-old South Florida woman’s death in Orlando. In addition, the Orange County medical examiner released its report on Tuesday. While it doesn’t say how Marcano died, the family attorney revealed her mouth, wrists and ankles were taped when her body was found. The cellphone video, shot by one Marcano’s relatives, was released by the Washington Law Firm which shows her family members interacting with Caballero and the Orange County Sheriff...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

‘It’s Very Unusual’: One Person Injured In Shooting Outside Pinecrest McDonald’s

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured in a shooting outside a McDonald’s in Pinecrest on Monday. It happened around 7 p.m. at the restaurant located at SW 126th Street and S Dixie Highway. According to police, four males got into a fight and it escalated when two of them pulled out guns and started shooting at each other. One of the men was shot in the thigh and grazed in the face, according to his brother. He said they quickly left but ended up crashing their truck nearby at SW 124th Street and US 1. The injured man was taken to Jackson South Hospital where he was listed as stable. “It’s very unusual, we don’t have this happen very often here in Pinecrest but this is Dade County also so things can happen. This is still one of the safest areas in Dade County, I would say,” said Deputy Police Chief Derrick Bowman. Police said this was not a random shooting. They said those involved knew each other and are cooperating with detectives.
