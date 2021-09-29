Driver Uninjured As Work Van Ends Up In NW Miami-Dade Backyard Pool

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A van ended up in a backyard pool in northwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning.

The driver of a work van lost control of the vehicle and ended up submerged in a residential pool in the 400 block of Northwest 74th Avenue.

According to sources, the son of the homeowner jumped in to pull out the driver.

Investigators said nobody was injured and that the accident might have been caused by the driver having some type of medical episode.

No other details were immediately available.