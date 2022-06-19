ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top-selling NFL jerseys: New acquisitions like Davante Adams and Russell Wilson top jersey sales

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HRtV_0cBq9Kmy00

With the offseason in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. We’ve seen the Russell Wilson trade spark a jersey-buying frenzy in Denver, but that’s merely the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot more player movement that will surely lead to empty shelves wherever football memorabilia is sold.

We’ve seen evidence of that with the 2022 NFL Draft taking place, dominating the top-10 in recent sales.

From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com . Now that the regular season is complete, Allen has slipped a bit, but not out of the top ten.

While the playoffs were still underway, Fanatics revealed the top-selling NFL jerseys throughout the season, which included some interesting names featured in the top 10 of most popular jersey sales, but a lot has since changed.

Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now, which includes several rookies.

Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule

10. Deebo Samuel jersey (San Francisco 49ers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF4uN_0cBq9Kmy00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only fair for Deebo Samuel to want to be paid like a premier player at his position. It’s tricky cuz he lines up all over the gridiron, but wherever he plays, he dominates the game.

Ride off into the sunset with a Deebo Samuel jersey

9. Aidan Hutchinson jersey (Detroit Lions)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vzHY_0cBq9Kmy00
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions have a new face of the franchise and his name should be quite familiar to local fans of Michigan. As the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson is poised to make a large impact both on the football field and in the community. Opponents should invest in kneecap protection around this guy.

Show your Michigan pride with an Aidan Hutchinson Honolulu Blue jersey today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FRDO_0cBq9Kmy00 Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

8. Kenny Pickett jersey (Pittsburgh Steelers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rn0y8_0cBq9Kmy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the expected heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger , the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed on Kenny Pickett to take the keys to their offense. First, he’ll have to beat Mitch Trubisky for the gig, but Pickett will receive every opportunity to do so from the jump.

Find your Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett jersey today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Lbij_0cBq9Kmy00
Also Read:
Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Aidan Hutchinson and Garrett Wilson are early favorites

7. Hunter Renfrow jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w1Ah9_0cBq9Kmy00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Playing the sidekick to Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow won’t suddenly fade to the background in Vegas. Derek Carr will keep spreading the ball around to his talented receiving corps, which includes Renfrow chopping it up in the slot.

Celebrate your Raiders fandom with a Hunter Renfrow jersey

6. Cooper Kupp jersey (Los Angeles Rams)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSZ4P_0cBq9Kmy00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a Lombardi Trophy, in which Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP, he’s become one of the most popular skill position players in football. No one could prevent Kupp from racking up incredible numbers in 2021, which led to thousands of jersey sales for the talented wideout.

Get your Cooper Kupp Super Bowl jersey today

5. Mac Jones jersey (New England Patriots)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IY6wO_0cBq9Kmy00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones had a lot on his shoulders as a rookie, becoming the first heir apparent to Tom Brady ‘s shadow in Boston. The first-year pro out of Alabama handled the gig better than anyone expected, leading Bill Belichick’s squad back to the playoffs. Of course Patriots fans are pumped about the future.

Mac Attack: Mac Jones jerseys now on sale

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, find out why Josh Allen is No. 1

4. Joe Burrow jersey (Cincinnati Bengals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2BbP_0cBq9Kmy00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone loves Joe Burrow . How can you not? He’s cool as hell. Burrow is likely to remain one of the top-five quarterbacks for the next decade-plus. He might even be able to pass Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Tiger stripes: Shop Joe Burrow jerseys today

3. Russell Wilson jersey (Denver Broncos)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dAiF_0cBq9Kmy00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos are fired up about their new quarterback. Can you blame them? Russell Wilson brings a nine-time Pro Bowl QB who’s already shown he can win the Super Bowl. Can he help the Broncos return to the promised land?

Start cookin’ with a Russell Wilson jersey today

2. Josh Allen jersey (Buffalo Bills)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSz9t_0cBq9Kmy00
JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

As one of the best young quarterbacks in football, we may have yet to see the best of what Josh Allen has to offer. It’s a scary, but true statement. Many have Allen’s Buffalo Bills as the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, which would only cause the demand for his jerseys to increase.

Bills Mafia, dive into a Josh Allen jersey today

1. Davante Adams jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3mEV_0cBq9Kmy00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders fans have every right to be excited about their newest star acquisition. Davante Adams gets to reunite with his college quarterback, which should set up the wide receiver for a big year. We already know Adams is one of the best wideouts in football, now he gets to catch touchdowns in Vegas.

Support the Silver & Black: Get your Davante Adams jersey today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBm3d_0cBq9Kmy00 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Top-selling NFL jerseys for all 32 teams

If you didn’t see your favorite player included in the top ten, you’ll find your team’s most popular NFL jerseys right here.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns $1 billion plans for new stadium revealed

The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#Nfl Draft#American Football#Buffalo Bills#Nflshop Com#Fanatics#The Detroit Lions#Nam
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett’s immediate reaction to Bryan Mone’s $12 million extension with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are currently restructuring their roster as the franchise moves on without Russell Wilson. Although the team is far away from having a competitive group, the front office is making moves to maintain the young core for the long haul. On Monday, defensive tackle Bryan Mone signed an extension that caught Tyler Lockett’s […] The post Tyler Lockett’s immediate reaction to Bryan Mone’s $12 million extension with Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ravens Star Reacts To Jaylon Ferguson's Tragic Death

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with the tragic loss of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away at the age of 26, the team confirmed this morning. Ferguson was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2019, and his death has shocked the NFL community. Of course, it has hit his teammates' hard as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy