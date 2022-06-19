Top-selling NFL jerseys: New acquisitions like Davante Adams and Russell Wilson top jersey sales

With the offseason in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. We’ve seen the Russell Wilson trade spark a jersey-buying frenzy in Denver, but that’s merely the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot more player movement that will surely lead to empty shelves wherever football memorabilia is sold.

We’ve seen evidence of that with the 2022 NFL Draft taking place, dominating the top-10 in recent sales.

From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com . Now that the regular season is complete, Allen has slipped a bit, but not out of the top ten.

While the playoffs were still underway, Fanatics revealed the top-selling NFL jerseys throughout the season, which included some interesting names featured in the top 10 of most popular jersey sales, but a lot has since changed.

Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now, which includes several rookies.

10. Deebo Samuel jersey (San Francisco 49ers)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only fair for Deebo Samuel to want to be paid like a premier player at his position. It’s tricky cuz he lines up all over the gridiron, but wherever he plays, he dominates the game.

9. Aidan Hutchinson jersey (Detroit Lions)

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions have a new face of the franchise and his name should be quite familiar to local fans of Michigan. As the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson is poised to make a large impact both on the football field and in the community. Opponents should invest in kneecap protection around this guy.

8. Kenny Pickett jersey (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the expected heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger , the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed on Kenny Pickett to take the keys to their offense. First, he’ll have to beat Mitch Trubisky for the gig, but Pickett will receive every opportunity to do so from the jump.

7. Hunter Renfrow jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Playing the sidekick to Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow won’t suddenly fade to the background in Vegas. Derek Carr will keep spreading the ball around to his talented receiving corps, which includes Renfrow chopping it up in the slot.

6. Cooper Kupp jersey (Los Angeles Rams)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a Lombardi Trophy, in which Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP, he’s become one of the most popular skill position players in football. No one could prevent Kupp from racking up incredible numbers in 2021, which led to thousands of jersey sales for the talented wideout.

5. Mac Jones jersey (New England Patriots)

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones had a lot on his shoulders as a rookie, becoming the first heir apparent to Tom Brady ‘s shadow in Boston. The first-year pro out of Alabama handled the gig better than anyone expected, leading Bill Belichick’s squad back to the playoffs. Of course Patriots fans are pumped about the future.

4. Joe Burrow jersey (Cincinnati Bengals)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone loves Joe Burrow . How can you not? He’s cool as hell. Burrow is likely to remain one of the top-five quarterbacks for the next decade-plus. He might even be able to pass Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

3. Russell Wilson jersey (Denver Broncos)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos are fired up about their new quarterback. Can you blame them? Russell Wilson brings a nine-time Pro Bowl QB who’s already shown he can win the Super Bowl. Can he help the Broncos return to the promised land?

2. Josh Allen jersey (Buffalo Bills)

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

As one of the best young quarterbacks in football, we may have yet to see the best of what Josh Allen has to offer. It’s a scary, but true statement. Many have Allen’s Buffalo Bills as the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, which would only cause the demand for his jerseys to increase.

1. Davante Adams jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders fans have every right to be excited about their newest star acquisition. Davante Adams gets to reunite with his college quarterback, which should set up the wide receiver for a big year. We already know Adams is one of the best wideouts in football, now he gets to catch touchdowns in Vegas.

Top-selling NFL jerseys for all 32 teams

If you didn’t see your favorite player included in the top ten, you’ll find your team’s most popular NFL jerseys right here.

