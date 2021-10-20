Top-selling NFL jerseys: Derrick Henry bulldozes his way into top ten

With the football season in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. Now that rookies have had a chance to win over the hearts of fans, many first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft are the top sellers.

From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com . With Buffalo playing well, it’s no surprise to see Bills Mafia scooping up Allen’s jersey. Though, Derrick Henry’s performance in primetime against Allen’s Bills also earned him a spot.

MVP candidate Lamar Jackson ‘s dominant comeback win in Week 5 helped him earn a place in the top ten this week, joining a lot of rookies. Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now.

10. Justin Fields jersey (Chicago Bears)

While it took him some time to surpass Andy Dalton as the QB1 in Chicago, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields will get his chance as the Bears starter for the foreseeable future. Bears fans already have their Walter Payton and Mike Ditka jerseys, so now they’re scooping up one of Fields too.

9. Darren Waller jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

As the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders, tight end Darren Waller has one of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now. Waller is a special story, seeing him battle through adversity to become one of the best players in the game is something else. It also likely helps his jersey sales by being one of the more exciting players to watch in football.

8. Dak Prescott jersey (Dallas Cowboys)

As the franchise player for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has elevated his play every season. A perennial MVP candidate, fans of all ages throughout the football community are thrilled when they get a Dak Cowboys jersey.

7. Lamar Jackson jersey (Baltimore Ravens)

After an incredible “Monday Night Football” performance , it’s a surprise Lamar Jackson’ s jersey doesn’t rank even higher in sales. Still, the 2019 NFL MVP has cracked the top ten and has been playing the best football of his career.

6. CeeDee Lamb jersey (Dallas Cowboys)

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best at his position, and he’s only in his second year. While there are several great wideouts in the game today, Lamb at least deserves a seat at the table. Thanks to some sharp throwing from Dak Prescott , the Cowboy offense is as potent as ever, and Lamb is a big reason why.

5. Najee Harris jersey (Pittsburgh Steelers)

They sure love their running backs in Pittsburgh . As the latest, greatest power back in the ‘Burgh, Najee Harris has a chance to be special as a Steeler, but he’ll have to learn how to deal with a bad offensive line. Harris looks good once he gets the ball, and Steelers fans are proudly rocking No. 22 on their backs.

4. Josh Allen jersey (Buffalo Bills)

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in football. Their bazooka-armed quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most exciting players to watch and has developed into a true MVP candidate. After reaching the AFC Championship game in 2020, Allen’s jersey is one of the top-selling NFL jerseys in the world.

3. Derrick Henry jersey (Tennessee Titans)

Fans love Derrick Henry, and for good reason. Few players are intimidating, especially on offense. A dominant performance on “Monday Night Football” has only helped build the hype. Now everyone wants to rock the King Henry jersey.

2. Mac Jones jersey (New England Patriots)

New England Patriots fans are trying their hardest to manifest Mac Jones into being the reincarnation of Tom Brady in Boston, but he’s not there. There were plenty of Jones jerseys on display in Boston ahead of the TB12 reunion, but let’s be honest, they’d trade in their No. 10 for another 12 in a heartbeat. For now, Patriots fans can celebrate their rookie signal-caller having a top-selling jersey in the NFL. Not bad.

1. Zach Ertz jersey (Arizona Cardinals)

After getting traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals , tight end Zach Ertz’ jersey is red-hot. A three-time Pro Bowl player and a Super Bowl winner with the Eagles in 2018, Ertz has the top-selling jersey in the entire NFL.

