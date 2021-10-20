CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top-selling NFL jerseys: Derrick Henry bulldozes his way into top ten

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 6 days ago

With the football season in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. Now that rookies have had a chance to win over the hearts of fans, many first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft are the top sellers.

From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com . With Buffalo playing well, it’s no surprise to see Bills Mafia scooping up Allen’s jersey. Though, Derrick Henry’s performance in primetime against Allen’s Bills also earned him a spot.

MVP candidate Lamar Jackson ‘s dominant comeback win in Week 5 helped him earn a place in the top ten this week, joining a lot of rookies. Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now.

10. Justin Fields jersey (Chicago Bears)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

While it took him some time to surpass Andy Dalton as the QB1 in Chicago, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields will get his chance as the Bears starter for the foreseeable future. Bears fans already have their Walter Payton and Mike Ditka jerseys, so now they’re scooping up one of Fields too.

9. Darren Waller jersey (Las Vegas Raiders)

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates defeating the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

As the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders, tight end Darren Waller has one of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now. Waller is a special story, seeing him battle through adversity to become one of the best players in the game is something else. It also likely helps his jersey sales by being one of the more exciting players to watch in football.

8. Dak Prescott jersey (Dallas Cowboys)

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As the franchise player for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has elevated his play every season. A perennial MVP candidate, fans of all ages throughout the football community are thrilled when they get a Dak Cowboys jersey.

7. Lamar Jackson jersey (Baltimore Ravens)

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) defends during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After an incredible “Monday Night Football” performance , it’s a surprise Lamar Jackson’ s jersey doesn’t rank even higher in sales. Still, the 2019 NFL MVP has cracked the top ten and has been playing the best football of his career.

6. CeeDee Lamb jersey (Dallas Cowboys)

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown in overtime at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of the best at his position, and he’s only in his second year. While there are several great wideouts in the game today, Lamb at least deserves a seat at the table. Thanks to some sharp throwing from Dak Prescott , the Cowboy offense is as potent as ever, and Lamb is a big reason why.

5. Najee Harris jersey (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

They sure love their running backs in Pittsburgh . As the latest, greatest power back in the ‘Burgh, Najee Harris has a chance to be special as a Steeler, but he’ll have to learn how to deal with a bad offensive line. Harris looks good once he gets the ball, and Steelers fans are proudly rocking No. 22 on their backs.

4. Josh Allen jersey (Buffalo Bills)

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in football. Their bazooka-armed quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most exciting players to watch and has developed into a true MVP candidate. After reaching the AFC Championship game in 2020, Allen’s jersey is one of the top-selling NFL jerseys in the world.

3. Derrick Henry jersey (Tennessee Titans)

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans love Derrick Henry, and for good reason. Few players are intimidating, especially on offense. A dominant performance on “Monday Night Football” has only helped build the hype. Now everyone wants to rock the King Henry jersey.

2. Mac Jones jersey (New England Patriots)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots fans are trying their hardest to manifest Mac Jones into being the reincarnation of Tom Brady in Boston, but he’s not there. There were plenty of Jones jerseys on display in Boston ahead of the TB12 reunion, but let’s be honest, they’d trade in their No. 10 for another 12 in a heartbeat. For now, Patriots fans can celebrate their rookie signal-caller having a top-selling jersey in the NFL. Not bad.

1. Zach Ertz jersey (Arizona Cardinals)

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks off the field after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

After getting traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals , tight end Zach Ertz’ jersey is red-hot. A three-time Pro Bowl player and a Super Bowl winner with the Eagles in 2018, Ertz has the top-selling jersey in the entire NFL.

