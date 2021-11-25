Top-selling NFL jerseys: 2021 rookie class a popular choice during holidays

With the football season in full swing, NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. Now that rookies have had a chance to win over the hearts of fans, many first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft are the top sellers.

From August 1-September 7, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had the top-selling jersey according to NFLShop.com . With Buffalo having one of the best records in the AFC and looking like true Super Bowl contenders, Allen’s uniform is featured in the top ten of most popular jersey sales.

Mac Jones has the New England Patriots back in playoff contention, helping him earn a place in the top ten, joining a few other rookies. Here is a list of the top-selling NFL jerseys right now.

10. Lamar Jackson jersey (Baltimore Ravens)

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) defends during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most exciting players in football, it’s a surprise Lamar Jackson’ s jersey doesn’t rank even higher in sales. Still, the 2019 NFL MVP has cracked the top ten and almost single-handedly has the Ravens in position to vie for a playoff spot.

9. Justin Herbert jersey (Los Angeles Chargers)

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks for a receiver during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

One of the ascending golden-armed superstar quarterbacks in the NFL, Justin Herbert isn’t like one former Chargers QB , the second-year pro out of Oregon prefers to let his play do the talking. Although LA has trouble filling SoFi Stadium, the young QB has one of the top-selling NFL jerseys in the league.

8. DeVonta Smith jersey (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Another excellent player coming into the league after playing for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide , wide receiver DeVonta Smith has quickly become Jalen Hurts ‘ go-to option in the pros. Philadelphia has long needed a reliable receiver who can win their one-on-one battles, Smith has been effective as a rookie, averaging over 60 yards per game.

7. CeeDee Lamb jersey (Dallas Cowboys)

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Once again making the No. 88 popular in a Dallas Cowboys jersey like so many before him, CeeDee Lamb is among the greatest wide receivers in football today. The ‘Boys wouldn’t be the same without Dak Prescott and Lamb. It’s no surprise to see fans looking to add his jersey to their collection.

6. Najee Harris jersey (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Well on his way to a 1,000-yard season as a rookie, Najee Harris looks to be the next great Pittsburgh Steelers running back. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has an outside shot at winning Rookie of the Year, but he’d have to catch a few others first.

5. Tom Brady jersey (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls an audible at the line in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most polarizing characters in sports history, Tom Brady is a living legend. Widely regarded as the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks, TB12 simply gets the job done. Changing from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only added more fans wanting to buy his NFL jerseys.

4. Mac Jones jersey (New England Patriots)

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots fans are trying their hardest to manifest Mac Jones into being the reincarnation of Tom Brady in Boston, but he’s not there. There were plenty of Jones jerseys on display in Boston ahead of the TB12 reunion, but let’s be honest, they’d trade in their No. 10 for another 12 in a heartbeat. For now, Patriots fans can celebrate their rookie signal-caller having one of the top-selling jerseys in the NFL, which just shows how passionate this Pats fanbase is.

3. T.J. Watt jersey (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts as the take the field to play the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker T.J. Watt is a beast on the football field. He’s a big reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers always have a great defense. Honestly, Watt’s not to like? Among defensive players, Watt has the top-selling jersey in the NFL.

2. Aaron Rodgers jersey (Green Bay Packers)

Aaron Rodgers celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears. Syndication Usa Today

When he’s not campaigning to host Jeopardy!, Aaron Rodgers also happens to be a pretty darn good quarterback. The two-time MVP, Super Bowl-winning quarterback who always seems to find a TV whether it’s playing guitar in State Farm commercials, enjoying adult beverages at Milwaukee Bucks games, or you know playing for the Green Bay Packers , people can’t get enough of AR12.

1. Josh Allen jersey (Buffalo Bills)

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As one of the top teams in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills are suddenly a popular Super Bowl pick. The reason? None other than MVP favorite Josh Allen . The culture has quickly embraced Allen with open arms, and he’s rewarded them with a phenomenal football team once again.

