Will law enforcement see my record?
I tried enlistment into the army and they ran my name against the state system and my fingerprints against the federal system and nothing came back for either of them but yet I had a record when I was a juvenile. I decided to back out due to personal reasons and instead I'm considering going into law enforcement or fire academy, they said they do finger prints against the FBI system. If the military didn't see anything, will law enforcement?avvo.com
