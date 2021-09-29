CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stress-Relief Music Therapy Can Also Effectively Relieve Pain

Cover picture for the articleMedical results show that music therapy can lower blood pressure, relieve pain during chemotherapy and dialysis, as well as stimulate the elderly brain. The Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University is offering a Music Therapy Program aiming to heal the ever-increasing patients with various chronic diseases in society.

