Stress-Relief Music Therapy Can Also Effectively Relieve Pain

Glasses remain the mainstay option for most cases of amblyopia but newer, computer-based options may allow kids to skip this method. Photo: Erin Jenewein, OD. Digital therapeutics are becoming increasingly common in the management and treatment of various diseases and conditions such as ADHD, asthma, insomnia and substance abuse disorder. Now, software-based intervention is even being used for patients with amblyopia, the number one cause of visual impairment in childhood, affecting around 3% of children. Dichoptic therapy is an approach that aims to rebalance visual stimuli between the eyes, thereby reducing suppressive interactions in the visual cortex. To make this treatment accessible to patients at home, researchers developed and conducted a trial using Luminopia One, a technology designed to deliver dichoptic amblyopia therapy through an interactive patient experience. Note: the manufacturer funded this study.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO