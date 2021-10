Want to jump straight to the answer? You can buy Floki Inu (FLOKI) on Gate.io and Uniswap. Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a spinoff of the wildly popular Shiba Inu (SHIB). It is based off of an Elon Musk tweet in which he stated that his Shiba Inu (dog breed) would be named “Floki.” This sent waves throughout the crypto community and led to the creation of Floki Inu. It gained steam on Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR), bolstering over 50,000 followers, or as they refer to them, “Floki Vikings.” It is currently trading around $0.00005, with all time highs of over $0.000075.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO