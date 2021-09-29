Oil Futures Waver as Crude Stocks Build, Production Jumps

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has fallen rather hard during the trading session only to turn around and bounce drastically. This was a bit of an oversold condition after a massive move to the upside, so it is likely that we will continue to push towards the $80 level. Because of this, I am a buyer of dips and I do recognize that it is likely we will see a lot of volatility during the Friday session due to the Non-Farm Payroll figures coming out. With that in mind, I favor the upside, but I would like to see short-term pullbacks in order to take advantage of what has been a very strong uptrend. The $75 level should be a bit of a floor in the market at the moment.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO