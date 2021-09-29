Oil Futures Waver as Crude Stocks Build, Production Jumps
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange swung between modest gains and losses late morning Wednesday after government data reported U.S. commercial crude oil inventories unexpectedly increased last week amid a slow recovery in refinery activity following Hurricane-Ida disruptions and an increase in oil production. A smaller-than-expected build in gasoline inventories and strengthening demand for motor gasoline also lent price support.www.dtnpf.com
Comments / 0