Between Pop-Stardom and Parenthood, Katy Perry Still Finds Time to Empower Others

By Shirley Halperin
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 2021 Power of Women issue, Variety spoke with several women in the entertainment industry who are using their voices to benefit worthy causes. For more, click here. In the Katy Perry canon, which, over 13 years, goes 34 singles deep — nine of them No. 1s — the theme of empowerment dates back to her earliest hit, 2008’s “I Kissed a Girl,” where she proclaims unapologetically that she “liked it.” Her most inspiring song? “It’s a combination of ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework,’” Perry muses. “Neither will ever be left off the set. It’s going to start with one and end with the other.”

