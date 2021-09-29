Consider Supportive Therapy, Other Causes When Managing Cytopenia on Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Therapy
The recommendation for managing cytopenias among patients treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors is to discontinue treatment at the onset of grade 3 or higher. Because dose reductions and treatment interruptions can be challenging when treating patients with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), clinicians should consider supportive therapies or alternative causes of cytopenias, according to a presentation at the Society of Hematologic Oncology 2021 Virtual Meeting.www.pharmacytimes.com
