Sammy Hagar Thinks Van Halen Tried to ‘Bury the Van Hagar Era’

By Corey Irwin, Matt Wardlaw
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sammy Hagar believes Van Halen tried to “bury” material from his tenure fronting the band, but he also believes music from that era is “never gonna die.”. “It seems like since Van Halen did the [David Lee] Roth reunion that they tried to really bury the Van Hagar era,” Hagar tells UCR. “They wouldn’t remaster it, they wouldn’t allow it to be in movies. They wouldn’t allow it to be licensed for video games and commercials.”

